Buffalo man found guilty of murder in Tonawanda

TONWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of murder after stabbing a man.

The Erie County District Attorney says Jevon Gaiter stabbed 59-year-old Mark Bottita in September 2019. It happened near Vulcan and Tonawanda streets.

Bottita collapsed outside a convenience store and was declared dead at the scene. Gaiter faces 25 years to life in prison.