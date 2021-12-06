Buffalo man found guilty of murder in Tonawanda

TONWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of murder after stabbing a man.
The Erie County District Attorney says Jevon Gaiter stabbed 59-year-old Mark Bottita in September 2019. It happened near Vulcan and Tonawanda streets.
Bottita collapsed outside a convenience store and was declared dead at the scene. Gaiter faces 25 years to life in prison.
