BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of multiple felony charges for his involvement in the shooting death and robbery of another Buffalo man, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Daiquin Gray, 28, was found guilty by a jury of the following charges:

– Murder in the second degree

– Robbery in the first degree

– Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

The verdict comes after a four-day trial.

In April 2021, Gray and another individual approached the victim, 38-year-old Marcques Robinson, as he was pumping gas into his vehicle at a gas station on East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street.

According to authorities, Gray and the individual approached Robinson from behind with the intent to commit a robbery.

During the commission of the robbery, authorities say Gray fired multiple shots at the victim, who attempted to flee but collapsed nearby. After the victim fell, Gray stole his gold chain necklace. The victim later died from his injuries.

Gray is scheduled to return to court on May 26 for sentencing. He faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison and continues to be held without bail.

His co-defendant, Corey Bell, 33, of Buffalo previously pleaded guilty to robbery in the first degree. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on May 12. He continues to be held without bail.