Buffalo man found guilty for 2018 murder of man inside East Ferry Street auto shop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jury has found 38-year-old James Robbs Jr. of Buffalo guilty on murder and weapon charges for the killing of a man inside a Buffalo auto shop.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office tells us Robbs shot 32-year-old Michael Jenkins Jr. multiple times, killing him, inside an East Ferry Street auto repair shop on September 1, 2018. Jenkins Jr. died from his injuries.

A jury found Robbs guilty on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Robbs will go before New York State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns on July 28 at 9:30 am for sentencing. He faces a a maximum of 40 years to life in prison.

The 38-year-old is held without bail.