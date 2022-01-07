Buffalo man found guilty on weapons charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marlon Johnson, 32, was found guilty on all counts in the indictment against him Friday.

According to the DA’s office, Johnson was convicted on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, after a three-day bench trial. He was on federal probation when police found him in possession of several guns.

On July 25, 2019, Buffalo police executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence, where investigators found three loaded, illegal firearms in a safe. The defendant was linked to all three weapons through DNA analysis and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Sentencing will take place on Feb. 17. Johnson remains held without bail.

