Buffalo man found guilty on weapons charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Marlon Johnson, 32, was found guilty on all counts in the indictment against him Friday.
According to the DA’s office, Johnson was convicted on three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, after a three-day bench trial. He was on federal probation when police found him in possession of several guns.
On July 25, 2019, Buffalo police executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence, where investigators found three loaded, illegal firearms in a safe. The defendant was linked to all three weapons through DNA analysis and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Sentencing will take place on Feb. 17. Johnson remains held without bail.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
