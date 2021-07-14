Buffalo man gets 30 months for role in fentanyl trafficking ring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend a little more than two years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking ring.

On Tuesday, Christopher Cook was sentenced to 30 months behind bars.

Law enforcement officials say an investigation of Cook and three other people in the Broadway neighborhood began in 2019.

Investigators made 40 purchases of fentanyl, heroin and other drugs from the group. The other suspects have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing.