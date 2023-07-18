BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for his role in the kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 21, was found guilty by a jury of second-degree kidnapping in May.

Officials say that around 7 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2020, a 16-year-old girl was abducted by Sabtow after she entered a vehicle with him and two juvenile offenders. They then picked up two additional co-defendants, Bryce Baker and Tyrell Patterson-Scott.

Sabtow and his co-defendants then drove the victim to a location on Dart Street where they held her against her will for several hours before she was able to escape. Multiple citizens aided the victim after the escape, and she was then transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

A final order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, which remains in effect until 2039.

Sabtow is the third defendant to be sentenced for his role in the kidnapping. Patterson-Scott was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision this past December on a first-degree criminal sexual act charge. Baker received the same sentence as Patterson-Scott tied to rape and attempted rape charges.

Two juvenile offenders, who were 13 and 14 years old at the time of the crime, respectively, had both of their cases transferred to family court.