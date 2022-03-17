BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 63-year-old Buffalo man is going behind bars for seven years after trying to have sex with a juvenile in February 2019.

Edward J. Cody, Jr. learned his fate Wednesday afternoon before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He’ll spend seven years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second violent felony offender.

While on parole for a prior conviction, the 63-year-old tried to have sex with a juvenile in Buffalo on February 6, 2019.

On October 27, 2021, Cody pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted criminal sexual act.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.