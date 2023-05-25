BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a 2019 credit union robbery that resulted in over $148,000 being stolen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Carl Wilson, 38, was convicted of aggravated bank robbery.

Officials say on Nov. 7, 2019, Wilson and his co-defendant Ronald Morris entered the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive armed with a pistol and donning masks and gloves. They proceeded to order all employees on the ground and demanded money.

Wilson went through the teller’s drawers while Morris went to the vault, which resulted in $148,793.90 being taken from the credit union.

Another one of Wilson’s co-defendants, Adrian Applewhite, was the getaway driver and waited outside the credit union in a car.

Both Applewhite and Morris were previously convicted for their roles in the robbery.