Buffalo man going behind bars for 12-years for 2020 shooting of his backseat passenger

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man that pleaded guilty to attempted murder among other charges will spend 12 years behind bars for the 2020 shooting of a passenger in his vehicle.

Timothy Eatmon Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault on June 15, 2021.

The charges stem from an incident on February 1, 2020, when Eatmon was driving inbound on the Kensington when he pulled a gun and shot his backseat passenger multiple times. The passenger tried to grab the gun and as Eatmon slowed his vehicle the victim escaped.

A good samaritan who saw the victim on the side of the highway picked the person up and rushed them to the hospital. The shooting victim survived after undergoing days of treatment at Erie County Medical Center.

Eaton is headed to prison for a determinate sentence of 12 years behind bars, followed by three years of post-release supervision.