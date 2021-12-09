Buffalo man going to prison for seven years for slashing man’s face outside Pearl St. nightclub

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man is going behind bars for seven years after slashing a man’s face outside a Pearl Street nightclub in January 2020.

Carlos J. Rosa pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge on October 12, 2021, after slashing a random man’s face with a sharp object on Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m. on January 1. The victim was taken to the hospital for an operation on the large cut.

Rosa will spend seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.