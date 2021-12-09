BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man is going behind bars for seven years after slashing a man’s face outside a Pearl Street nightclub in January 2020.
Carlos J. Rosa pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge on October 12, 2021, after slashing a random man’s face with a sharp object on Pearl Street around 2:30 a.m. on January 1. The victim was taken to the hospital for an operation on the large cut.
Rosa will spend seven years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Crime News
- Buffalo man going to prison for seven years for slashing man’s face outside Pearl St. nightclub
- Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial
- Salamanca woman charged with hitting, pushing deputies during warrant arrest
- Buffalo man indicted on murder charges connected to gas station robbery
- Buffalo man and woman indicted on murder charge