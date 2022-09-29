BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty for attempting to sexually assault a juvenile on a bike path last March, the Erie County District Attorney announced Thursday.

On March 31 just before 2:35 p.m., 40-year-old Juliene M. Moore of Buffalo, also known as Julian Johnson, approached a juvenile on the North Buffalo Rails path near the area of Heath Street and Angle Street. He grabbed the victim from behind and attempted to sexually assault the victim, who screamed and attempted to fight off the attack.

Moore rode off on a bicycle when two bystanders came to intervene.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 9. He is being held without bail.