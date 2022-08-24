BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday.

The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim went to Sisters of Charity Hospital for a traumatic head injury, as well as contusions to her elbow, ribs and back.

The second assault occurred on April 24, 2021 at approximately 8 a.m., when Parks allegedly entered the victim’s home in violation of a order of protection and assaulted her for a second time. She was treated for injuries to her head, neck, chest, ribs, right arm and right leg.

Between the two crimes, he is charged with one count of burglary, two counts of assault, one count of aggravated criminal contempt and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

He faces a maximum of 32 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 27.