BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter for a January 2021 shooting.

On January 19, 2021, 27-year-old Rickey L. Bryant of Buffalo shot a man multiple times inside a convenience store on Doat Street. The shooting occurred at approximately 2 p.m. The victim, 35-year-old Tony D. Rookard, died at the scene.

Bryant faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 5. He is being held without bail.