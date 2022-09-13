BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was found guilty for the killing of a 16-year-old last March.

Police say that on March 4, 2022 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Kel Leed Alexander recklessly fired an illegal handgun inside his residence on Fisher Street and killed the teen, the shot hitting him in the head.

He was found guilty of one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on November 10.