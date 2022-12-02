BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty of shooting a homeless man outside of his apartment last February, the Erie County District Attorney announced Friday,

On February 13 at approximately 5:15 a.m., 37-year-old Damien Morris exited his apartment on Tonawanda Street to confront the 49-year-old victim in the parking lot, who Morris suspected was breaking into vehicles.

During the encounter, Morris shot the man once in the leg. He spent two weeks at ECMC and underwent surgery for a fractured femur. Morris was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Morris faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 14, 2023.