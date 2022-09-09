BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 63-year-old south Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Michael B. Rattle was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree following a one-day bench trial on Sept. 7.

On Jan. 10, 2021, Rattle fatally shot 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe with a legally-owned shotgun. The shooting took place inside Rattle’s Geary Street apartment.

Rattle will be sentenced on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. He faces five to 15 years in prison. His bail has been set at $15,000.