BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 63-year-old south Buffalo man has been found guilty of manslaughter.
Michael B. Rattle was found guilty of one count of manslaughter in the second degree following a one-day bench trial on Sept. 7.
On Jan. 10, 2021, Rattle fatally shot 63-year-old Daniel Wolfe with a legally-owned shotgun. The shooting took place inside Rattle’s Geary Street apartment.
Rattle will be sentenced on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. He faces five to 15 years in prison. His bail has been set at $15,000.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.