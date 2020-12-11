Buffalo man guilty on ‘Attempted Sexual Abuse’ charge, sentenced to 6 months in jail, 10 months sex offender probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced today John L. Williams, 35, of Buffalo, was sentenced to 6 months in jail followed by 10 years of sex offender probation.

The D.A. says Williams admitted to attempting to subject a juvenile female victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion in Buffalo between December 31, 2019, and January 1, 2020.

“Williams guilty to one count of Attempted Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class “E” felony, on October 15, 2020.” Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi ordered a 10-year order of protection on behalf of the victim.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the DA’s Special Victims Unit.