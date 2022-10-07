BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty on a gun charge.

On February 14, 2021, police conducted a search warrant at the Oberlin Avenue apartment of 49-year-old Nathaniel C. Myers. They found an illegal handgun in his bedroom, which was linked to him. Myers was on parole at the time. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

He is facing 25 years to life in prison as a persistent violent felony offender. He will be sentenced on November 18.

He is being held without bail.