BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man gets 15-years in prison on child sex abuse charges.

Frankie M. Hancock, 35, of Buffalo admitted to committing two or more sexual acts with a child younger than 11-years-old between March 1, 2017, and February 1, 2019. He also admitted to attempting two or more sexual acts with a child younger than 11-years-old in the same time period.

Hancock pleaded guilty on February 10, 2022, to one count of first-degree attempted course of sexual conduct and one count of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. Following Hancock’s time in prison, he’ll have 15 years of post-release supervision.

A no-contact order on behalf of both victims is in effect until 2044.