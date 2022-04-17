BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 34-year-old Buffalo man was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot near Ferguson Avenue and Grant Street.

The man was shot just before 1 p.m. and taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, according to Buffalo Police.

He’s listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.