Buffalo man in hospital after Sycamore Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 44-year-old Buffalo man is in the hospital after being shot in the hand on the city’s East Side Saturday night.

Police say it happened just before 10:20 p.m. on Sycamore Street and Goodyear Avenue.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.