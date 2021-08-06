Buffalo man in stable condition after morning shooting on Butler Avenue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

The man was shot just before 2:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Butler Avenue, Buffalo Police say. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle where he was listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information about the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255. 

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now

Olympics News & Medal Count