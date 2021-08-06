Buffalo man in stable condition after morning shooting on Butler Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 38-year-old Buffalo man was shot and taken to the hospital early Friday morning.

The man was shot just before 2:20 a.m. on the 100 block of Butler Avenue, Buffalo Police say. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle where he was listed in stable condition.

Buffalo Police ask if anyone has information about the shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.