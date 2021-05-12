Buffalo man indicted, charged with fatal Geary Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael Rattle, 61, of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging Rattle with one count of second-degree murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Rattle allegedly fatally shot Daniel Wolfe inside a Geary Street apartment in Buffalo on January 10, 2021. Wolfe was 63-years-old.

Rattle is held without bail as he waits for a pre-trial conference on May 17 at 9:30 a.m.

He could face a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

