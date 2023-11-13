BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting on the city’s east side last December, the Erie County DA’s office said Monday.

21-year-old Keyondre Robertson is accused of shooting 25-year-old John Craig with an illegal gun on Lang Avenue near Ericson Avenue in Buffalo during the early morning hours of Dec. 3, 2022. Craig died at the scene.

Robertson, who was arrested on Nov. 10, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail.