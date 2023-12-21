BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on multiple charges related to alleged production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Authorities said that 35-year-old Mark Nash coerced a minor victim to engage in sexual conduct three times between July 2021 and May 2022 for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Nash is also accused of having a cell phone containing sexually explicit images of the minor from July 2021 until April 2023.

He was charged with three counts of production of child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years.