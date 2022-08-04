BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 24-year-old Jerome A. Cole of Buffalo was indicted for murder Thursday morning in the July 11 death of his brother.

Around 1:30 a.m. on that July day, it’s alleged Cole intentionally shot with an illegal weapon and killed 35-year-old Marcus Cole on Thatcher Avenue in Buffalo, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Cole’s brother was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

Jerome Cole will be back in front of a judge on August 19 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference.

Cole is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He’s held without bail and could spend a maximum of 25 years to life in prison when sentenced.