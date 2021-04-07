Buffalo man indicted on charges in death of his infant son

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Reginald J. Jordan, 37 of Buffalo was indicted Wednesday morning for causing the death of his infant son.

Jordan was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice William Boller, indicting him with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Jordan stands accused of shaking his 6-month-old son and causing blunt force injuries to the child’s head and neck, killing the child. The incident happened on September 20, 2019.

The D.A.’s office tells us the infant dies two day later.

If convicted, Jordan could spend 25 years to life behind bars.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on May 27 and remains held without bail.