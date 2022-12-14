BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from two separate Buffalo shootings, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Eric J. Reyes, 38, also known as “Ericcito”, was charged with:

Two counts of second-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of first-degree attempted assault

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

One count of second-degree assault

According to the D.A., at approximately 5:26 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2020, Reyes allegedly intentionally fired multiple shots with an illegal weapon during a dispute on a patio outside of a restaurant on the 1500 block of Niagara Street.

A male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was able to run to a private vehicle on Potomac Avenue that took him to ECMC. The victim was treated for multiple injuries to his buttocks and right leg and was later released from the hospital.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, Reyes allegedly shot another male victim with an illegal gun inside a building on the 1300 block of East Delevan Avenue.

The victim was shot in the head and was taken to ECMC where he remained in a coma for two weeks; he underwent multiple surgeries for serious physical injuries but did survive.

Reyes was remanded without bail and a return court date has yet to be set. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.