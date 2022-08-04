BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon on possession of a “ghost gun.”
It is alleged that on May 21 just after 2 a.m., a Buffalo Police Department detective was investigating a shooting on Pearl St. and saw the 25-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo running in an alleyway near the scene.
He allegedly refused multiple commands to stop and was eventually taken into custody in a parking lot. Police say they found an illegal loaded “ghost gun” on his person. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and obstruction of governmental administration.
Lofton will return to court on September 7 for a pre-trial conference. He remains release on $7,500 bond.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.