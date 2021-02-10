Buffalo man indicted on murder charge after allegedly fatally stabbing his 55-year-old girlfriend

Donald P. McCoy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Donald P. McCoy, 75, of Buffalo was virtually indicted on one count of second-degree murder Thursday afternoon, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment comes after McCoy allegedly fatally stabbed his 55-year-old girlfriend Adele Oliver-Reese inside their Buffalo apartment on the 800 block of Amherst Street on December 3, 2020.

Oliver-Reese died at the scene.

The DA’s office tells us McCoy could face 25 years to life in prison is convicted.

McCoy will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on March 8 at 9:30 a.m.

He was virtually arraigned Thursday afternoon by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

He is held without bail.

