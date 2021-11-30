Buffalo man indicted on murder charges after allegedly killing estranged wife’s father, beating wife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man was indicted Tuesday on murder and other charges after allegedly killing his estranged wife’s father during an attack against his wife in October, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Mohammed Mia, 39, of Buffalo was indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of Murder in the Second Degree (Class “A-I” felony)

Three counts of Burglary in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree (Class “B” violent felony)

One count of Aggravated Criminal Contempt (Class “D” felony)

One count of Assault in the Third Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)

Mia’s estranged wife was issued an order of protection against Mia that ordered him to stay away from her home after he allegedly threatened to kill her in September. Mia is accused of violating that order on Oct. 24 when he unlawfully entered her Manhart Street home at approximately 8:30 a.m.

In the ensuing scene, Mia allegedly attempted to cause the death of his estranged wife by slapping, punching and choking her, the DA’s office said, adding that he allegedly threatened to kill her during the attack.

Mia is also accused of causing physical injuries to the victim’s parents as they attempted to intervene, according to the DA’s office. They said Mia allegedly punched and kicked the victim’s father repeatedly after throwing him to the floor and punched and slapped the victim’s mother.

The victim’s father was unconscious when paramedics arrived, the DA’s office said. He was taken to ECMC with severe head trauma. Mia’s estranged wife and her mother were also taken to the hospital for cuts, bruises and broken teeth.

The victim’s father, 47-year-old Mohammed Hossain, died from his injuries on Oct. 27, the DA’s office said.

Mia faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to return at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a pre-trial conference. He was held without bail.