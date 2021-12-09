BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is being charged with a murder that happened in April.
Prosecutors say Daiquin Gray and another suspect tried to rob a man pumping gas on East Delavan and Grider. Gray is accused of shooting 38-year-old Marcques Robinson.
Gray is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.
Crime News
- Buffalo man indicted on murder charges connected to gas station robbery
- Buffalo man and woman indicted on murder charge
- Buffalo man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside Devlin’s Deuce bar
- Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing of pregnant wife Laci
- Wheatfield man charged with sex abuse, child endangerment