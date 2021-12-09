Buffalo man indicted on murder charges connected to gas station robbery

Crime

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is being charged with a murder that happened in April.

Prosecutors say Daiquin Gray and another suspect tried to rob a man pumping gas on East Delavan and Grider. Gray is accused of shooting 38-year-old Marcques Robinson.

Gray is being held without bail and faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

Crime News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now