BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly shooting and killing another man on East Ferry Street in January, the Erie County District Attorney said Tuesday.
39-year-old Louis Goforth is accused of shooting and killing Mario Siddler, 39, on the 200 block of East Ferry in the early-morning hours of Jan. 22. Siddler died at the scene.
Goforth was arrested in March in connection and was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.
He will return to court on May 18. He is being held without bail.
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.