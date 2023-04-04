BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on murder and gun charges for allegedly shooting and killing another man on East Ferry Street in January, the Erie County District Attorney said Tuesday.

39-year-old Louis Goforth is accused of shooting and killing Mario Siddler, 39, on the 200 block of East Ferry in the early-morning hours of Jan. 22. Siddler died at the scene.

Goforth was arrested in March in connection and was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces 25 years to life in prison.

He will return to court on May 18. He is being held without bail.

