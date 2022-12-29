BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Buffalo man was indicted Thursday on multiple felony charges, including murder, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Joel Coleman was indicted on the following charges:

One count of murder in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of menacing in the second degree

On Sept. 20, Coleman allegedly shot 34-year-old Nicholas Petroski with an illegal weapon inside a Jefferson Avenue residence. Petroski died at the scene.

During the crime, Coleman allegedly also placed another victim in reasonable fear of physical injury by displaying what appeared to be a firearm. Coleman’s co-defendant, 22-year-old Azaliyah Serrano of Kenmore, allegedly poured bleach on the female victim, causing injury.

Serrano was indicted Thursday on one count of assault in the second degree.

If convicted of the highest charge, Coleman faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. Serrano faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Coleman and Serrano were held without bail, a return court date has not been set.