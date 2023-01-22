BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.