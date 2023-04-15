BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the foot late Friday afternoon, police said.

Police say they responded to the call just before 5 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Oakmont Avenue, where the 19-year-old male had been shot. He was transported to ECMC.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.