BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty for his role in two bank robberies, the United States District Attorney announced Thursday.

Myron McCollum pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated bank robbery. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

In July 2019, McCollum and his co-defendant, Ronald Morris, entered the South Towns Community Federal Credit Union, on South Park Avenue, wearing dark colored clothing and face masks. Authorities say the two conducted a robbery with pepper spray and a pistol. During the robbery, the men traversed the teller’s counter, sprayed the tellers with pepper spray, and forcibly took $29,5000 from the unlocked safe.

In November 2019, McCollum, Morris, and co-defendant Carl Wilson entered the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union, on Sheridan Drive, armed with a pistol, donning masks and gloves. The men conducted a bank robbery while a getaway driver waited in a car nearby.

The men ordered all the employees to the ground and demanded money. McCollum and Wilson went behind the teller line and went through the teller’s drawers, while Morris went to the vault. The men forcibly took $148,793.90.

Morris and Wilson were previously convicted and are awaiting sentencing.