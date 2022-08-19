BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday for his role in a string of credit union robberies, the U.S. Attorney General said.

Police say that 47-year-old Ronald Morris of Buffalo robbed three credit unions with three other men in 2019. On February 27 of that year, Morris and Adrian D. Applewhite stole over $111,000 from the Tonawanda Community Federal Credit Union on Delaware Street, while armed with a firearm.

On July 25, 2019, Morris and Myron McCollum entered the South Towns Federal Credit Union on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna and conducted a robbery by spraying tellers with pepper spray and stole $290,500. Police say they were armed with a pistol.

Finally, on November 7, 2019, Morris, McCollum and Carl Wilson, armed with a pistol, entered the Clarence Community and School Federal Credit Union on Sheridan Drive in Clarence while Applewhite sat in a car nearby. Police say Morris ordered the employees to the ground and demanded money, fleeing with over $148,000.

Wilson and Applewhite were previously convicted, while charges against McCollum are pending. Morris is charged with aggravated bank robbery, attempted bank robbery and using, possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of seven years in prison and a maximum of life, as well as a fine of $250,000.