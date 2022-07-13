A photo of the alleged getaway car released at the time of the robbery.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to assisting an Angola bank robbery in 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.

Anthony Wilson, 34, will face a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of life and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced in November. He pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Prosecutors alleged Wilson and co-defendants Khalil Holland and Adrian D. Applewhite conspired to rob the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road on Oct. 26, 2017. The alleged Wilson gave Holland the semi-automatic pistol he brandished after he walked into the bank with a medical mask on and demanded money from the teller.

Wilson waited in a car nearby, they said, apparently acting as a getaway driver. However, the robbery didn’t get that far: An alarm was activated and Holland ran before he got any money.

Holland was previously convicted and sentenced, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Applewhite was also convicted but is awaiting sentencing. The U.S. attorney’s office previously indicated this robbery was part of a string of attempted heists.