BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted Tuesday morning in court to fatally injuring a 17-month-old girl almost two years ago.

Robert L. Dumas, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Dumas repeatedly assaulted Simone Calhoun, causing life-threatening injuries at a Hirschbeck Avenue home on September 15, 2020, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The infant was unresponsive when she was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and died from her injuries on September 19, 2020.

Blunt force trauma caused the 17-month-old’s death, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.

Dumas could spend a maximum of 25 years locked up for the death of Simone Calhoun when he’s sentenced on September 9, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

He remains held without bail.