Buffalo man pleads guilty in hit-and-run that severely injured city resident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to his role in a hit-and-run crash that took place in October 2020.

Haitham Kassem, 24, was driving south on Seneca Street when he hit a 63-year-old pedestrian. At the time, the pedestrian was on the shoulder after crossing the street near Princeton Place.

Kassem stopped, but then drove away without reporting what happened to police. This took place shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The victim, a Buffalo resident, was seriously injured. According to prosecutors, those injuries included a fractured femur and pelvis, and he still continues to recover after undergoing numerous surgeries.

When Kassem is sentenced for the felony charge of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury, he could spend up to four years in prison.

Kassem will be sentenced on May 4. For now, he remains released on his own recognizance.