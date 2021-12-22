Buffalo man pleads guilty on felony charges after crashing into patrol car

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to several felonies after crashing into a police patrol car.

Back in December of last year, 26-year-old Mario Crawford tried to flee when police responded to a shots fired call on Olympic Avenue and Dorris Avenue. He then crashed into a patrol car and then into a pole on Kensington Avenue.

Police say they found meth and an illegal gun in the car.

He didn’t show up to court and was later arrested on more illegal gun charges.

He’s looking at up to 22 years behind bars.