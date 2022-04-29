TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Friday morning in the 2020 beating death of a 71-year-old Canisius College library employee.

Joshua E. Wilson, 24, of Buffalo, beat 71-year-old Diane M. Wolfe to death inside her Yorkshire Avenue home in the Town of Tonawanda with a gardening tool from her yard on May 4, 2020, around 11 a.m., according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

After Wilson had killed Wolfe, he stole items from inside her home and her vehicle.

Wilson was arrested by United States Marshals while trying to cross the border into Canada in a stolen vehicle, unrelated to the homicide, the DA told News 4 in 2020.

Wolfe worked as a Canisius College library assistant; she had been on furlough due to the pandemic.

Joshua Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter ahead of a jury trial, which was scheduled to begin next week.

He could spend a maximum of 25 years in prison when sentenced on June 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Wilson remains held without bail.