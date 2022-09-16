BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman at gunpoint Friday morning.

Christopher L. Taylor was charged with one count of kidnapping in the second degree.

On Aug. 11, 2021, Taylor abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street and forced the victim into his vehicle at gunpoint. He blindfolded the victim and drove her to an unknown residence before driving to two bank locations where he forced the victim to attempt to withdraw money from the ATMs.

After the transactions were denied, Taylor drove the victim to Wick Street where he allowed her to exit his vehicle. The victim ran toward Broadway where she found an Erie County Sheriff’s Office deputy and reported the incident.

During the kidnapping, Taylor stole the victim’s cell phone and bank card before placing her purse in a garbage tote on Wick Street.

Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. He continues to be held without bail.