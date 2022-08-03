BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes.

27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault.

Police say that on May 7, 2020, at approximately 9:40 a.m. Smothers shot a man in the leg outside of a home on the 500 block of Genesee St.

The second incident was on January 17, 2021. At approximately 5 p.m., police observed Smothers make an illegal U-turn on William St. They conducted a traffic stop and found that he was driving with a permit and found an illegal, loaded gun in the car.

Finally, on April 26 at approximately 3:47 a.m., Buffalo PD responded to a 911 call on the 100 block of Olympic Ave. and saw the end of a Ruger magazine sticking out the end of the front passenger seat of a car where Smothers was seated in. A loaded gun was recovered from the car.

Smothers will be sentenced on September 26.