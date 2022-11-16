BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July 4, 2021, Douglas fired multiple shots from an illegal gun outside of Deep South Taco on Ellicott Street in Buffalo. Three people were injured by the gunfire and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Buffalo police located Douglas and took him into custody on July 16, 2021. He was found with an illegal, loaded handgun in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Douglas is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 20 and faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.