BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted rape in Erie County Court.

Omar Clark faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 26. He remains held without bail.

According to the Erie County DA’s office, the defendant admitted that he attempted to have sex by forcible compulsion with a victim on Allen Street in March 2018.

The victim didn’t know the defendant and he was identified through DNA evidence.