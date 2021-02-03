Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Jason R. Graham, 26, of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the second degree, a Class “C” violent felony, on Wednesday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office says Graham admitted to “knowingly and unlawfully” breaking a kitchen window with a brick to gain entry to a Military Road home in Buffalo on January 20, 2020. We’re told he assaulted the homeowner and demanded money from them.

“The defendant fled with an unknown amount of cash. Investigators found a pair of earbuds in the hallway near where the defendant exited the home. The earbuds were swabbed for DNA, which linked the defendant to the crime.” Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Officials tell us Graham faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars when he’s sentenced on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Graham is being held without bail.