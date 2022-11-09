BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Washington was also convicted of manslaughter earlier this year relating to the killing of a youth football coach, Norzell Aldridge, in August 2019.

Authorities say that on Oct. 1, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m., Washington fired multiple shots from an illegal gun at an occupied home on Raspin Avenue. No one was injured, but the house was damaged by gunfire.

Later that same day, at around 7 p.m., Washington approached a male victim outside of a home on LaSalle Avenue and pointed a gun at him with the intent to commit a burglary. The defendant then tried to coerce his way into the house and, while at the front door, the victim grabbed a chair and struck Washington This led to a scuffle that resulted in the defendant shooting himself in the hand before fleeing from the scene.

Washington faces a maximum of 30 years in prison when he is sentenced as a second felony offender on Jan. 13 and continues to be held without bail.