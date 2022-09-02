BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue.

Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial.

Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, after unlawfully entering an apartment. He claimed to have entered the apartment to fix a door when confronted by the victim.

The victim notified the property manager upon discovering a drawer open in a bedroom. The building manager and appliance movers chased Jackson as he attempted to escape and detained him until police arrived.

Jackson will be sentenced as a second-degree felony offender on Oct. 4 at 9:30 a.m. and faces a maximum of seven years in prison. He continues to be held without bail.